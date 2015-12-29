No. 17 SMU 81, Tulsa 69

Once SMU got rolling, the 17th-ranked Mustangs had little trouble dispatching Tulsa 81-69 on Tuesday at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Guard Shake Milton scored 24 points and fellow guard Nic Moore supplied 23 points as the Mustangs (13-0, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) defeated the Golden Hurricane to remain unbeaten.

Guard James Woodard led Tulsa (8-5, 0-1) with 22 points.

The Golden Hurricane took a 4-0 lead before the Mustangs got on the board after two minutes. A jumper by forward Ben Moore gave SMU a 7-6 lead and the Mustangs rolled from there.

A jumper by Nic Moore with 10:43 left in the half gave SMU a 24-13 lead. Tulsa chipped away and narrowed the gap to 33-31 but then fell behind by eight before trailing 41-35 at half.

Two free throws from guard Shaquille Harrison got Tulsa within six at 48-42, but SMU answered with a mini-run to build a double-digit lead at 63-51.

Tulsa made one last push and got within six again at 68-62, but an 11-5 spurt keyed by Nic Moore put SMU back up 79-67.

SMU, which came into the game tied for 28th in the country in scoring at 84 points per game, went 31 of 55 from the field for 56.4 percent. The Mustangs made 10 of 15 3-point attempts and 9 of 13 free throws.

SMU also entered play ranked No. 17 in the country in scoring defense, giving up 62.2 points per game.

Tulsa made 26 of 59 shots from the field (44.1 percent) and struggled from the free-throw line, making only 11 of 22.