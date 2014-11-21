Alabama 81, Southern Mississippi 67: Levi Randolph scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the host Crimson Tide remained undefeated.

Ricky Tarrant scored 18 and had three steals off the bench for Alabama (3-0). Shannon Hall finished with 12 points and career-high 11 rebounds for his first career double-double as the Crimson Tide finished with a 36-22 rebounding edge.

Matt Bingaya scored 19 points and Norville Carey add 17 points and five rebounds for Southern Mississippi (2-1). The Golden Eagles fell to 2-15 against the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa and 0-7 in Coleman Coliseum.

Randolph scored 15 of his points in the first 10 minutes as Alabama connected on its first nine field-goal tries while building a 26-19 lead. But the Crimson Tide, despite shooting a blistering 59.1 percent in the 20 minutes, couldn’t pull away and led just 38-30 at halftime as Southern Miss sank six 3-pointers, including three by Bingaya.

Alabama, behind a pair of baskets by Jimmie Taylor, opened the second half with a 8-2 run to boost its lead to 46-32. Southern Miss got as close as 11 points, the final time on a Chip Armelin free throw with 6:43 to go, but the Crimson Tide pulled away after that and led by as many as 19 points down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tarrant, a 6-foot-2 transfer from Tulane, had been 0-for-9 from 3-point range in the first two games but connected on 3-of-4 treys. ... Alabama has scored at least 80 points in all three games, the first time since 2007-08 the Crimson Tide scored at least 80 in its first three games. ... The Crimson Tide face No. 14 Iowa State on Monday in the CBE Hall of Fame Classic semifinals in Kansas City.