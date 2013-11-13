Preview: Southern Mississippi at DePaul

DePaul’s freshman Tommy Hamilton IV looks to follow up a solid debut when his Blue Demons host Southern Mississippi on Wednesday night. The 6-10 center recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds in a 96-58 victory over Grambling State last Friday. “He was clearly relaxed out there,” DePaul coach Oliver Purnell told reporters after the game. “I was pleased with his ability to manage the game and still get stuff done, and not have the deer-in-the-headlights [look] you can have in your first game.”

Purnell said Hamilton has “pretty good feet, quickness and instincts,” giving DePaul an inside presence to go along with talented offensive threats Brandon Young and Cleveland Melvin. The competition level rises considerably against Southern Mississippi, which is coming off its most wins (27) in a season since becoming a Division I program in 1972. The Golden Eagles limited Jackson State to 30.2 percent shooting in a 67-51 victory in their opener Friday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2

ABOUT SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI (1-0): Daveon Boardingham led the way for the Golden Eagles with 15 points and nine rebounds against Jackson State after averaging 8.6 points last season. Aaron Brown, a transfer from Temple, added 12 points in his debut as his team rallied from a three-point halftime deficit. The Golden Eagles will have to be better with the ball after coughing it up 21 times in the opener, but senior point guard Neil Watson gives them an experienced hand on the perimeter.

ABOUT DEPAUL (1-0): The Blue Demons, who have not finished over .500 since the 2006-07 season, could have the tools to end that streak with a much deeper team in support of seniors Young and Melvin. Young, a 6-4 point guard, is the only player in DePaul history with at least 1,200 points, 400 assists and 100 makes from 3-point range in his career. The 6-8 Melvin is 10th on the Blue Demons’ all-time scoring list with 1,475 points after registering 17 in the opener while draining 5-of-5 from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. The game is part of the CBE Hall of Fame Classic and is the first meeting since 2005 when both were members of Conference USA.

2. Southern Mississippi has at least 20 victories in four consecutive seasons – the second time in school history that has happened (1951-54 was the other).

3. DePaul’s 6-10 F Sandi Marcius, who transferred in from Purdue this season, scored four points and blocked two shots in his debut.

PREDICTION: DePaul 72, Southern Mississippi 66