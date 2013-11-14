Southern Mississippi 75, DePaul 68: Aaron Brown led four players in double figures with 13 points as the visiting Golden Eagles fought back from a double-digit deficit in the first half to outlast the Blue Demons.

Michael Craig and Daveon Boardingham each recorded 12 points for Southern Mississippi (2-0), which beat Jackson State in its opener Friday. Chip Armelin added 10 points, making all four of his shots from the field, in his debut after transferring from Minnesota.

Brandon Young led the way with 23 points for DePaul (1-1), which made only 15-of-24 from the free-throw line. Cleveland Melvin chipped in with 16 points for the Blue Demons.

Young scored eight points as DePaul led by as much as 12 early on and had a 26-15 lead with 7:26 left in the first half. Armelin drained a 3-pointer and added another basket to ignite the run as the Golden Eagles scored the next 16 points to edge in front and settled for a 35-30 lead at intermission.

Southern Mississippi scored 11 straight points to take a 53-42 lead before the Blue Demons fought back to get within 57-54 on a dunk by Charles McKinney with 8:29 left. Melvin’s 3-pointer pulled the Blue Demons within 65-62 with 5:19 left, but Craig converted a layup, Boardingham drained two free throws and the Golden Eagles were on their way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Craig had eight rebounds and Boardingham had seven for Southern Mississippi, which had a 36-29 edge on the boards. … DePaul freshman C Tommy Hamilton IV had eight points and four rebounds after collecting 16 points and 11 rebounds in his collegiate debut. … This was the first meeting since 2005 when both were members of Conference USA and each has won five times in the series.