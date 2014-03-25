Preview: Southern Mississippi at Minnesota

A ticket to Madison Square Gardenfor the NIT semifinals is at stake when Southern Mississippi visitsMinneapolis on Tuesday to face Minnesota. Both teams have been impressive in the tournament, with the Golden Eagles topping Toledo andMissouri and the Golden Gophers handling High Point and SaintMary‘s. Southern Mississippi snapped Missouri’s 82-gamenon-conference home winning streak, so it won’t be intimidatedby the home crowd behind the Gophers.Both teams are helpingtheir national image, especially SouthernMississippi, which has tied the school record for wins in a seasonwith 29. Richard Pitino was hoping to join his famous father, Rick,in the NCAA tournament in his first season at the helm in Minnesota,but a deep run in the NIT helps the young coach get some postseasonexperience. Withjust seven seniors combined on the two rosters, a lot of players aregetting postseason experience that should benefit both teams in the future.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI(29-6): Winning on the road has become a point of pride for SouthernMississippi coach Donnie Tyndall, who believes his team canwin anywhere. Tyndall says the positive experience at Missouri could be a factor. “They will be similar to Missouri, longand athletic,” Tyndall said. “It will be a tough place to play.It is going to be another tough challenge but we have won 11 trueroad games and 14 times away from home. So we’re going to try to doit one more time.”

ABOUT MINNESOTA (22-13): The Golden Gophers certainly could have looked at playingin the NIT as a consolation prize, but instead, they’ve embraced thechallenge of winning the tournament. “I understand the NIT is tough for everybody because theultimate goal is to make the NCAA tournament,” Pitino told theMinneapolis Star-Tribune. “But I just thought these guys, you couldtell they really want to keep playing. We’re excited for Tuesdaynight.”

TIP-INS

1. Southern Mississippi G ChipArmelin played his first two seasons at Minnesota beforetransferring to Southern Miss following the 2011-12 season.

2. Minnesota is 5-2 all-time in the NIT quarterfinals, winning its last four appearances.

3. Tyndall’s 56 victories in two seasons are the most for a Southern Miss coach inconsecutive seasons since the school joined Division Iprior to the 1972-73 season.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 78,Southern Mississippi 72