Minnesota 81, Southern Mississippi 73

Minnesota 81, SouthernMississippi 73: Austin Hollins scored a career-high 32 points as the Gophers pulled away in the second half for awin over the visiting Golden Eagles in the NIT quarterfinals.

Hollins finished with six3-pointers, four assists and three steals for top-seeded Minnesota (23-13),which shot 50 percent from the field. Joey King added 15 points whileMaurice Walker chipped in with 12 points, nine rebounds, fourassists, three steals and three blocks off the bench.

Neil Watson led the way for No. 3 seed Southern Mississippi (29-7) with 16 points and six assists, whileDaveon Boardingham added 15 points. Michael Craig contributed seven points,six assists and five rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

Southern Mississippi jumped outfast, forging a 13-4 lead less than four minutes into the game, butMinnesota responded with a 12-3 run to pull back within one. TheGolden Eagles had the lead back up to eight with five minutes toplay, but the Golden Gophers closed on a 19-7 run, including 14points by Hollins, to take a four-point halftime advantage.

The Gophers continued their runin the second half, getting the lead to as many as 13 midway throughthe period. Southern Mississippi fought back to within five in thefinal minute but could never get any closer, as Minnesota closed itout with free throws.

GAME NOTEBOOK: SouthernMississippi won the rebound battle, 37-27, grabbing 14 offensiverebounds. … Minnesota was nearly perfect from the free-throw line,hitting 19-of-21 attempts, while the Golden Eagles finished 12-of-20.… The Golden Gophers head to the NIT semifinals at Madison SquareGarden for the sixth time, although the team’s run to the 1998 titlewas later vacated.