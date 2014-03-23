Preview: Southern Mississippi vs. Missouri

Missouri hosts third-seeded Southern Mississippi on Sunday in the second round of the NIT after the second-seeded Tigers used a late-game rally to knock off Davidson - and some of the disappointment of not making the NCAA tournament - last week. “(We‘re) one step closer to get to New York, and there’s no question I think guys get more and more excited about that,” Tigers coach Frank Haith told the Columbia Daily Tribune on Friday. “The first one’s always tough because you’re thinking about not making it (to the NCAA tournament).” Missouri is 2-7 overall at the NIT while the Golden Eagles are 9-8 in 10 appearances, winning the 1987 title.

The experienced Golden Eagles allow 62.8 points and force 8.2 steals with an aggressive zone defense and that tempo carries over to the offense. The Golden Eagles have never faced Missouri, which has scored at least 85 points in three of its last four wins while averaging just 50 points in its past three losses. Sunday’s winner will play top-seeded Minnesota or fourth-seeded Saint Mary’s in the NIT quarterfinals.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI (28-6): Michael Craig leads the Golden Eagles, who had won 13 of 15 before losing to Louisiana Tech in the semifinals of the Conference USA tournament, with 11.2 points on 58.7 percent shooting and 7.5 rebounds. Daveon Boardingham adds 10.5 points on 58.3 percent shooting and Neil Watson chips in 10.4 points. Watson is ranked fourth nationally in free-throw percentage (91.5) while the Golden Eagles are 13th with a plus-6.5 rebounding margin.

ABOUT MISSOURI (23-11): Jabari Brown leads the Tigers with 20.1 points and needs five made free throws to tie Byron Irvin (214 in 1989) for second place on Missouri’s single-season list. Brown is the first Tiger with multiple 30-point games in a season since Thomas Gardner (2005-06) after scoring 30 against Davidson. Jordan Clarkson (17.6 points) and Earnest Ross (13.8) are both averaging in double figures while freshman Johnathan Williams III is averaging 5.8 points and a team-best 6.5 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Southern Miss is one of 10 programs to win at least 25 games in each of the past three years.

2. Haith is trying to join Norm Stewart (eight) as the only coaches in Missouri history with multiple 24-win seasons.

3. Haith said Missouri freshman G Shane Rector (0.5 points, 4.3 minutes in 22 games) has been reinstated after a one-game suspension and freshman G Wes Clark (4.1 points, 20.4 minutes in 33 games) is still suspended for a violation of team rules, adding “if (Clark) cleans up everything, he should be back with us shortly too.”

PREDICTION: Missouri 68, Southern Mississippi 62