(Updated: UPDATED rebounding figures in 2nd graph.)

Southern Mississippi 71, Missouri 63: Neil Watson had 18 points and seven assists to help the Golden Eagles upset the host Tigers in the second round of the NIT.

Aaron Brown added 16 points for third-seeded Southern Mississippi (29-6), which advances to the NIT quarterfinals at top-seeded Minnesota on Tuesday. Michael Craig added 12 points and 10 rebounds off the bench as the Golden Eagles outrebounded Missouri 34-29.

Earnest Ross led second-seeded Missouri (23-12) with 22 points, hitting 4-of-7 from 3-point range. Jabari Brown and Jordan Clarkson each added 13 points and freshman Johnathan Williams III had a team-high seven rebounds.

Jabari Brown’s 3-pointer with 11 1/2 minutes left in the first half gave Missouri its last lead at 13-10 before Southern Miss went on a 12-3 run. Watson’s second 3-pointer gave the Golden Eagles an eight-point lead late in the first half, but Ross beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to help the Tigers get within 34-29.

The Golden Eagles answered Missouri’s runs in the second half, scoring six straight after Ross had cut the lead to 44-41 with a 3-pointer and getting back-to-back 3-pointers from Aaron Brown and Watson with 7 1/2 minutes left after Missouri got within 55-50. After Missouri cut the lead to five on Clarkson’s jumper with two minutes left, Jerrold Brooks scored on a home-run pass out of a timeout to end the threat.

GAME NOTEBOOK: It was Missouri’s first non-conference home loss since Nov. 14, 2005, snapping the nation’s second-longest active streak at 82 games. ... Southern Miss improved to 47-2 under second-year coach Donnie Tyndall - and 26-0 this season - when leading with five minutes left. ... The Golden Eagles improved to 10-8 in 10 NIT appearances while Missouri is 2-8 in eight trips.