Preview: Southern Utah at Butler

Butler and its high-scoring offense host Southern Utah on Tuesday after proving it can also play well at the other end of the floor. The No. 12 Bulldogs, who entered Monday averaging 89.9 points per game - second nationally to The Citadel (93.1) - needed far fewer than that to defeat No. 13 Purdue 74-68 on Saturday, holding the Boilermakers to 14 points less than their season average.

“Players win games. I truly believe that,” Butler coach Chris Holtmann told reporters. “That’s as gritty and tough as we’ve been this year. And we had to be that way to beat a really talented and well-coached team (Saturday).” The Bulldogs are 5-0 at Hinkle Fieldhouse this season, averaging 101 points and shooting 56 percent from the field. Butler is led in scoring by 6-6 guard Kellen Dunham, who averages 17.4 points - 19.6 at home. The Thunderbirds, who hail from the Big Sky Conference, started with five straight losses - including an 82-71 setback at Utah to open the season, but have won three of their last five games following an 82-68 loss at IUPUI on Saturday.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2

ABOUT SOUTHERN UTAH (3-7): As the Thunderbirds play their second straight game in Indianapolis, they’ll strive to get off to a better start as they trailed IUPUI 46-26 at the half. Guard James McGee leads Southern Utah in scoring, raising the number to 12.8 points per game after averaging 17.5 in his past four contests. Guard Travon Langston (12.6 points after scoring 21 on Saturday) grabs a team-best 7.2 rebounds on a team that averages only 33.8 compared to Butler’s 40.2.

ABOUT BUTLER (8-1): Forward Roosevelt Jones (13.7 points, team bests of 7.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists) earned Big East Player of the Week honors after recording 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes against Purdue. Forward Kelan Martin (14 points, six rebounds per game) averaged 23 points and shot 64.3 percent from the field in the three contests prior to Saturday, when he was held to seven points and was 2-for-9 from the field. Forward Andrew Chrabascz averages 12.7 points while sophomore forward Tyler Wideman (9.8 points) leads Holtmann’s seven-player rotation in field-goal percentage at 60.7.

TIP-INS

1. The Bulldogs were 15th in the nation in field-goal percentage at 50.2.

2. Butler was a season-worst 16-for-26 from the free-throw line against Purdue, one game after a season-best 26-for-30 performance in a 94-86 victory over Tennessee on Dec. 12.

3. The Bulldogs were the biggest mover in the USA Today Coaches Poll released Monday, climbing six spots.

PREDICTION: Butler 101, Southern Utah 72