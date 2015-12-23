No. 9 Butler 88, Southern Utah 52

Ninth-ranked Butler cruised to its 10th victory of the season, 88-52 over Southern Utah on Tuesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Bulldogs (10-1) were led by a group of five players including guard and reigning Big East Player of the Week Roosevelt Jones, who finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Guard Tyler Lewis recorded nine points along with eight assists, forward Tyler Wideman scored 15 points, forward Kelan Martin added 12 and forward Andrew Chrabascz 11 for Butler, which led 48-28 at halftime.

The Thunderbirds (3-8) were paced by 17 points from guard Travon Langston.