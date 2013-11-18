Preview: Southern Utah at California

Jabari Bird is only three games into his college career, but he’s already showing why California could be a serious contender in the Pac-12 race. The 6-6 freshman heads into Monday’s contest against visiting Southern Utah on a high note after scoring 24 points - including 6-of-8 from 3-point range – in Friday’s 64-60 victory over Oakland. Bird, a McDonald’s All-American from nearby Salesian High, leads the Golden Bears in scoring at 15.3 points per game.

While California is off to its fourth straight 3-0 start, coach Mike Montgomery wasn’t pleased with his team’s lackluster effort against Oakland. “It was the notion that we weren’t going to have to pay attention and could still win,” Montgomery said, “and that’s a really bad way to approach any game on our schedule, because we are simply not good enough to go into a game and have that kind of mental approach.” Four players are averaging double figures in points for the Golden Bears, who are wrapping up a four-game homestand.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT SOUTHERN UTAH (1-1): Freshman guard Trey Kennedy has made an immediate impact while averaging 11 points for the Thunderbirds, who are coming off a 90-57 loss at Utah State on Tuesday. Southern Utah, which was picked to finish last in the Big Sky preseason coaches’ poll, has given up an average of 84 points while allowing teams to shoot 53.4 percent from the field. Thunderbirds center Jayson Cheesman had a team-high 60 blocks last season, but the 6-11 senior was a non factor against Utah State with four points in 14 minutes.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (3-0): Senior forward Richard Solomon is averaging a team-high 14.3 rebounds after grabbing a career-high 17 against Oakland. Montgomery continues to be impressed by junior guard Ricky Kreklow, who is averaging 5.3 points and four rebounds off the bench after missing most of last season with a foot injury. Point guard Justin Cobbs, who gave the team a brief scare when he exited last Tuesday’s game against Denver with a bruised knee, started against Oakland and had 13 points in 36 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. California has recorded 31 consecutive wins at home in the month of November, dating back to 2004.

2. Thunderbirds second-year coach Nick Robinson played for Montgomery at Stanford from 2001-04.

3. The Golden Bears are 36-6 in non-conference home games under Montgomery.

PREDICTION: California 86, Oakland 69