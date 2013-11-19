California 75, Southern Utah 47: Tyrone Wallace scored 15 points and Richard Solomon collected 14 points and seven rebounds as the Golden Bears remained unbeaten with a rout of the visiting Thunderbirds.

David Kravish added nine points and eight rebounds and all 13 players saw action for the Bears (4-0), who closed out their four-game, season-opening homestand by holding Southern Utah to 29.3 percent shooting. California opened the game with a 23-5 run and led by 29 at the half.

A.J. Hess led Southern Utah (1-2) with 14 points, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range, and Trey Kennedy added eight points. The Thunderbirds have lost two straight while shooting 29.7 percent from the field.

Ricky Kreklow, who finished with nine points, capped a 26-5 run with one of his 3-pointers to put the Golden Bears ahead 68-30 with 7:20 remaining. Freshman Jabari Bird, who entered the game averaging a team-high 15.3 points, made five of his six free throws and scored eight points.

Jordan Mathews chipped in nine points and five rebounds for the Golden Bears, who improved to 18-1 all-time against current members of the Big Sky Conference. California was 22-of-28 from the foul line, while Southern Utah made six of its 12 shots.

GAME NOTEBOOK: California recorded its 32nd consecutive win at home in the month of November, dating back to 2004. … Thunderbirds second-year coach Nick Robinson played for Golden Bear coach Mike Montgomery at Stanford from 2001-04. … California PG Justin Cobbs had six points and eight assists for the Golden Bears, who begin play in the Maui Invitational on Nov. 25 against Arkansas.