Preview: Southern Utah at Kansas State

There were times last season when Marcus Foster felt like a solo act, but Kansas State should display more offensive balance on Friday when it hosts Southern Utah. Bruce Weber and his staff added some much-needed depth in transfers Justin Edwards and Brandon Bolden and another from the junior college ranks in Stephen Hurt, the former Atlantic Sun freshman of the year at Lipscomb. Toss in top 100 recruit Malek Harris and freshman guard Tre Harris (no relation), and Kansas State has more than enough firepower to play alongside Foster.

Plenty of attention will remain on Foster, who averaged 15.5 points as a freshman and was named to the Big 12’s preseason all-conference team as a sophomore, but additional talent is never a bad thing. “It’s definitely much better than a year ago where at times we had trouble – especially if we went on the road – we had trouble having five-on-five in practice,” Weber told reporters. “We just didn’t have enough people. Our walk-ons had to play an instrumental role.” Expectations are on the rise as the Wildcats were picked fourth by the Big 12’s coaches behind 10-time defending champ Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma in the preseason poll.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FOX Sports Kansas City

ABOUT SOUTHERN UTAH (2013-14: 2-27): The Thunderbirds have five sophomores who started at various times last year and nine players who broke into the starting lineup. Trey Kennedy led the team in scoring a year ago (9.5), followed by A.J. Hess (9.3) and Casey Oliverson (6.9). Even though the Thunderbirds have experience, this is a program that had the worst record in Division I and was next-to-last in scoring at 59 points per game.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (2013-14: 20-12): Joining Foster in the starting lineup will be a trio of sophomore guards - Jevon Thomas, Nigel Johnson and Wesley Iwundu - although Foster will receive a taste at the point as well. The Wildcats are extremely deep along the baseline led by Thomas Gipson, who averaged 11.7 points while shooting 56.2 percent from the floor last season. Big things are expected from Harris, who will play both forward spots to give Kansas State more versatility with its lineup.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas State has posted eight consecutive seasons with at least 20 wins, including an average of 23.5 under Weber.

2. The Wildcats have made five consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, tying for the ninth-longest active streak in the nation.

3. Kansas State led the Big 12 in scoring defense, allowing 65.4 points per game in 2013-14.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 100, Southern Utah 62