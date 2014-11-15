Kansas State 98, Southern Utah 68: Nigel Johnson came off the bench to score a career-high 18 points and lead six players in double figures as the host Wildcats opened the season with a romp over the Thunderbirds.

Thomas Gipson scored 17 points while Marcus Foster and Tre Harris each added 13 for Kansas State. Johnson also drained a career high 4-of-6 from 3-point range for the Wildcats.

A.J. Hess led Southern Utah with 16 points while hitting 5-of-8 from long range. The Thunderbirds kept the game within striking distance early and finished 8-for-20 from behind the 3-point arc, but the Wildcats outscored them 54-32 in the second half.

Kansas State took a 56-40 lead after a free throw by Gipson, then tucked the game away with a 21-2 run. The Wildcats were efficient on both ends of the floor in shooting 58.7 percent overall and forcing 24 turnovers.

Gipson scored 14 first-half points on 4-of-5 shooting as Kansas State led by 13 after two free throws by Stephen Hurt with 3:35 left in the half. But Southern Utah finished the half strong and after John Marshall hit two free throws, the Thunderbirds trailed 44-36 at intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kansas State is 86-25 in season openers dating back to the first season in 1903, including a 74-9 mark at home. … Hurt made his first career 3-pointer to give the Wildcats a 49-38 lead in the second half. … The Wildcats finished with 27 field goals off 19 assists.