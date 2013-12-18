Preview: Southern Utah at San Diego State

San Diego State is showing that transition years don’t have to be painful. The 23rd-ranked Aztecs began the season with no returning double-digit scorers, but they carry a six-game win streak into Wednesday’s contest against visiting Southern Utah. While Aztec fans eagerly await next year’s top-10 recruiting class, this season’s squad has been one of the most surprising in the country with impressive wins over Creighton, Marquette and Washington and a close loss to top-ranked Arizona.

The Aztecs are playing for the first time in 10 days because of finals, and the break came at a perfect time for forward JJ O’Brien. The 6-7 junior injured his hand against Creighton on Nov. 29 and struggled with his shot the next three games. He’s expected to be at full strength against Southern Utah, which has lost six straight since a season-opening win over Arizona Christian and faces an uphill battle against the more athletic Aztecs.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, 4SD

ABOUT SOUTHERN UTAH (1-6): The young Thunderbirds are being outscored by an average of 21 points and appear unlikely to exceed expectations after being picked to finish last in the Big Sky preseason coaches’ poll. Freshman guard Trey Kennedy averages 12 points to pace the Thunderbirds, who average 59 points on 35.5 percent shooting. Forward Casey Oliverson leads the team in rebounding with five per game, but the Thunderbirds figure to struggle against the talent-laden Aztecs’ frontline.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (7-1): Tulane transfer Josh Davis has averaged 12 rebounds in his last three games, including 10 in a 70-63 win over Washington on Dec. 8. Point guard Xavier Thames averages a team-high 17.6 points while shooting 51.4 percent from 3-point range, and forward Winston Shepard appears on the verge of a breakout season while averaging career highs in points (11.8) and rebounds (4.5). The Aztecs finish the calendar year against McNeese State and St. Katherine College before opening Mountain West play at Colorado State on Jan. 1.

TIP-INS

1. The Aztecs have won 45 straight non-conference games against unranked opponents in the regular season.

2. San Diego State and Southern Utah have split four all-time meetings, with the Aztecs winning 70-37 at Viejas Arena in 2011.

3. San Diego State has held its last 17 non-conference opponents to 70 or fewer points in games played at home.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 81, Southern Utah 59