No. 23 San Diego State 76, Southern Utah 39: Xavier Thames scored 16 points and Aqeel Quinn added a season-high 14 as the Aztecs routed the visiting Thunderbirds for their seventh straight win.

Josh Davis collected 13 points and 14 rebounds for San Diego State (8-1), which led 39-5 with just under three minutes left in the first half and took a 41-11 lead into the break. The 11 first-half points marked the fewest allowed by the Aztecs since 1999.

Trey Kennedy led Southern Utah (1-7) with 10 points and A.J. Hess added seven. The Thunderbirds shot 28.6 percent from the field and committed 17 turnovers.

The Aztecs moved to 8-1 for the second straight season despite playing without forwards Winston Shepard (disciplinary reasons) and Dwayne Polee (health). Freshman Matt Shrigley made his first career start in place of Shepard and finished with five points and three rebounds.

San Diego State jumped to a 17-2 lead on Thames’ back-to-back 3-pointers with 15:31 left in the first half and never looked back. Thames was 6-of-9 from the field and made three 3-pointers for the Aztecs, who held Southern Utah to three first-half field goals.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Aztecs recorded their 43rd straight win at home against non-conference, unranked opponents. … Southern Utah has lost seven straight following its season-opening win over Arizona Christian. … Freshman Dakarai Allen scored eight points for San Diego State, which shot 50 percent from the field. The Aztecs struggled from the foul line, where they were 11-of-28.