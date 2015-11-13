Preview: Southern Utah at Utah

Utah hopes to ride sophomore center Jakob Poeltl to another stellar season and the No. 16 Utes get started on that quest when they host Southern Utah in Friday’s season-opening contest. The 7-footer decided against declaring for the NBA Draft following last season and is projected to be a lottery pick should he apply for the draft after this season.

Poeltl shot 68.1 percent from the field as a freshman and blocked 63 shots while averaging 9.1 points and 6.8 rebounds to help the Utes go 26-9 in a season that ended with a loss to eventual NCAA champion Duke in the Sweet 16. “I’ve basically seen what’s coming ahead for us and for me,” Poeltl told reporters. “I‘m a little more prepared. Last year, I just didn’t know what was coming up, like the conference play since I’d never experienced it before. It should be easier this year, but it comes with a little bit more expectations and also pressure on me.” Utah returns four starters from last season’s strong team and is looking to win its sixth straight season opener when it faces Southern Utah, which was predicted to finish fifth in the Big Sky. “I‘m glad we were picked fifth because that means we can fight,” senior guard Travon Langston told reporters. “In my mind we are first but we’ve just got to play and show our talent and what we’re going to do.”

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Mountain

ABOUT SOUTHERN UTAH (2014-15: 10-19): Senior forward A.J. Hess is the top returner after averaging 11.7 points and making 57 3-pointers. Senior forward Casey Oliverson (7.4 points) and junior guard Trey Kennedy (6.1) also are returning starters and Langston averaged six points and racked up 25 steals as a part-time starter. “We have that team chemistry, that bond,” Kennedy told reporters. “A lot of us have been together for three years so we know what to expect from everyone.”

ABOUT UTAH (2014-15: 26-9): Do-everything guard Delon Wright has moved on to the NBA and the Utes are hoping junior-college transfer Lawrence Boman (16.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists last season) and sophomore guard Isaiah Wright (1.9 points) can combine to soften the loss. Senior shooting guard Brandon Taylor (10.6) made 82 3-pointers last season while senior forward Jordan Loveridge (10-point average) is looking to regain his sophomore form when he averaged 14.7 points and seven rebounds. Junior forward Chris Reyes (4.3 points, 3.7 rebounds) also is a returning starter and sophomore forward Brekkott Chapman (5.7 points) and junior guard Kenneth Ogbe (4.5) are key reserves.

TIP-INS

1. Utah holds an 8-2 edge in the series but the Thunderbirds recorded a 76-73 victory in the last meeting, which was the 2006-07 season opener for both teams.

2. The Utes ranked eighth in both scoring defense (57.1) and field-goal percentage defense (38.4) last season.

3. Oliverson shot 61.3 percent from the field last season but just 42.9 percent from the free-throw line.

PREDICTION: Utah 72, Southern Utah 56