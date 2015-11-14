FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No.16 Utah 82, Southern Utah 71
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 14, 2015 / 6:03 AM / 2 years ago

No.16 Utah 82, Southern Utah 71

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No.16 Utah 82, Southern Utah 71

Sophomore center Jakob Poeltl scored 26 points and pulled down 11 rebounds and sophomore forward Kyle Kuzma added 23 points and 12 boards to lead No. 16 Utah to an 82-71 victory over Southern Utah on Friday night.

Senior forward Jordan Loveridge added 24 points for the Utes, who overcame a sluggish first half start. Utah (1-0) improved to 9-2 all-time against their in-state rival and avenged a 76-73 loss in the previous meeting in the series in 2006.

Guards Trey Kennedy and Travon Langston and forward A.J. Hess each scored 13 points for the Thunderbirds. SUU (0-1) shot 10-for-19 (53 percent) from 3-point range, but could not overcome Utah’s dominance around the basket. The Utes had a 41-29 advantage on the boards and 44-30 edge on points in the paint.

Southern Utah put an early scare into the Utes after a hot start. The T-Birds made 9 of 11 shots to open the game -- including 4 of 5 from 3-point range. It helped SUU stay in front much of the first half.

The T-Birds led by as many as six points when Langston made a layup to put SUU up 23-17.

Utah turned to its defense to spark a rally later in the half. The Utes forced a pair of turnovers to fuel their own 7-0 run, going back in front 24-23 on a layup from Poeltl.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.