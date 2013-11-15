Preview: South Florida at Bowling Green

South Florida looks to make it three wins in a row when it visits Bowling Green on Friday. The Bulls opened the season with a win over Tennessee Tech before brushing aside Bethune-Cookman on Tuesday. Head coach Stan Heath was pleased with his team’s display and thinks they can exceed expectations this year. “I think when our team plays unselfishly and makes the easy plays we can be really good,” he said.

Bowling Green opened up its new campaign with an emphatic 102-49 victory over Earlham on Saturday. Jehvon Clarke scored 17 points in his first start for the Falcons as they reached the 100-point plateau for the first time since 2003. Bowling Green heads into Friday’s contest looking to exact a measure of revenge after losing a heartbreaker in three overtimes against South Florida last season.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (2-0): Chris Perry was named the American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week after scoring 14 points and grabbing seven rebounds in the 72-62 win over Tennessee Tech. Top 150 recruit Troy Holston signed a national letter of intent on Wednesday to join the Bulls for the 2014-15 season. Junior college transfer Corey Allen Jr. recorded 21 points, nine assists and seven rebounds against Bethune-Cookman.

ABOUT BOWLING GREEN (1-0): Six Falcons scored in double figures as the team set a school record with 22 steals in the win over Earlham. Bowling Green extended their winning streak in home openers to 22 games while the 53-point win was its biggest since routing Urbana by 62 on December 22, 1999. The Falcons were picked to finish sixth by the media in the Mid-American Conference East Division.

TIP-INS

1. South Florida is 2-0 all-time against Bowling Green and won the last meeting between the two teams 87-84 last December.

2. Bowling Green is 24-9 in its last 33 games at home.

3. Heath went 3-0 against Bowling Green in his only season in the MAC as head coach of Kent State in 2001-02.

PREDICTION: Bowling Green 72, South Florida 71