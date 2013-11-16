(Updated: DELETES “the” in 3rd graph)

South Florida 75, Bowling Green 61: Corey Allen Jr. led three Bulls in double figures with 19 points as South Florida breezed past the visiting Falcons.

After missing the first two games with an injury, point guard Anthony Collins made his season debut for South Florida (3-0) and had seven points and five assists, lifting coach Stan Heath to his 200th career victory. Victor Rudd had 16 points for the Bulls and John Egbunu scored all 12 of his points in the first half.

Jehvon Clarke paced Bowling Green (1-1) with 17 points but shot just 6-for-24 from the floor. Spencer Parker scored 11 and Richaun Holmes had 10 for Bowling Green, which dropped last year’s matchup to South Florida in three overtimes.

South Florida finished the first half on an 8-1 run to take a 35-28 lead into the break and never trailed again. Allen had 10 points during the surge, including a pair of 3-pointers.

The Bulls stretched the lead to 66-53 in the second half on a 3-pointer by Rudd. Bowling Green never got closer than seven the rest of the way as South Florida finished the game hitting 58.7 percent from the field.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bowling Green G Javontae Hawkins was assessed a flagrant-1 foul in the first half for an elbow to the face of JD Tisdale. ... Bowling Green played without G-F Chauncey Orr, who scored 14 in the Falcons’ opener, due to injury. ... Egbunu had a game-high eight rebounds.