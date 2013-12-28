Preview: South Florida at Bradley

Bradley and visiting South Florida will look to turn a not so merry Christmas into a happy New Year when the two teams meet Saturday. The Bulls saw their run of close wins turn into losses last week against Mississippi State and Santa Clara, but can finish their non-conference schedule strongly with a victory over the Braves. “That was a tough one to lose,” coach Stan Heath told reporters of the 66-65 loss to Santa Clara. “We did everything you think would give you a win, except make free throws. We played hard and we played well as a team, but we cant go 9-of-24 (on free throws).”

The Braves have dropped five straight since a Nov. 30 victory against Texas Pan-American. The last two losses - to Portland and Pacific - are particularly disturbing for coach Gene Ford as his team failed to score more than 55 points and lost by double digits in both games. “My talk with the team recently has been to fall in love with the struggle,” the second-year coach told the Peoria Journal Star. “If you don’t fall in love with the struggle and come up with an identity, it’s never going to get spun around.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, N/A

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (8-4): One positive out of the loss to Santa Clara was the play of freshmen big man John Egbunu, who had his first career double-double, including a career-high 11 rebounds. “He came to life,” Heath said of Egbunu, who is listed at 6-10, 249 pounds. “We had a long talk and I thought he got the message clear. He did a great job of bringing energy and going aggressive to the basket.” Victor Rudd had another solid game and continues to lead the Bulls in scoring and rebounding at 16.1 and 7.3 per game.

ABOUT BRADLEY (5-7): While good during a 5-2 start, the play of senior point guard Walt Lemon Jr., has taken a turn for the worse, which is a major reason for the five straight losses. After shooting 48.3 percent over the first seven games, Lemon has shot 32.3 percent during the losing streak, including 10 total points in the last two games. “He (Lemon) is not being awarded for his effort,” Ford told the Journal Star. “We’ve tried a lot of things, unfortunately we have failed to push the right buttons. He’s a terrific kid and a great worker. We need to find an answer.”

TIP-INS

1. Lemon still leads the team in scoring at 14.9 per game, but has as many turnovers (47) as assists.

2. The Bulls won the only previous meeting 82-63 last season.

3. The Braves have lost 20 straight games played west of the Mississippi River.

PREDICTION: South Florida 68, Bradley 52