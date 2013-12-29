(Updated: Minor edits throughout CHANGED rebounding edge in third note of GAME NOTEBOOK)

South Florida 61, Bradley 57: Corey Allen Jr. scored 11 points, including six in the final 2:05, as the visiting Bulls escaped with a victory over the Braves.

Allen was 5-of-6 from the foul line and had six assists while Victor Rudd had 17 points and five rebounds as the Bulls (9-4) snapped a two-game losing streak. Chris Perry added 18 points and also had two blocks.

Walt Lemon Jr. notched 17 points, seven assists and four steals while Tyshon Pickett contributed 16 points and eight rebounds for the Braves (5-8), who have dropped six straight. Ka‘Darryl Bell had eight points and Jordan Swopshire chipped in with six.

Rudd and Perry combined for the first 11 points for the Bulls, who went up 15-7 on a pair of buckets by Martino Brock before Bradley called timeout with 13:27 left in the first half. The lead grew to 12 on a dunk by John Egbunu, but the Braves came all the way back to take its first lead at 28-26 on a 3-pointer by Swopshire before securing a 30-28 halftime advantage.

The teams traded the lead eight times during the first 10 minutes of the second half, with neither leading by more than three points. The Braves forged ahead 52-46 with four points each from Lemon and Pickett and held the lead until Allen converted a layup and answered a Pickett free throw with four foul shots to give the Bulls the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Lemon had 11 points, five assists and four of the six steals for the Braves in the first half. ... South Florida scored four points in the final 6:20 of the first half. ... The Bulls held a 34-28 edge in rebounding but struggled at the foul line, going 12-of-22.