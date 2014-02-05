Preview: South Florida at Central Florida

Struggling American Athletic Conference teams try to snap out of lengthy funks when South Florida and Central Florida meet in Orlando on Wednesday. The Bulls have had the deck stacked against them lately with four ranked opponents in their last five games, and they’ve lost five of their last six. “Our kids fought like crazy and I‘m proud of them,” coach Stan Heath said after Sunday’s loss to seventh-ranked Cincinnati. “We’re just going to keep battling.”

The Knights have lost to three consecutive ranked opponents among six straight defeats, and they own just one victory in conference play. Senior guard Isaiah Sykes, whose scoring average of 15.2 leads Central Florida, is doing his best to keep positive. “Just got to stay together,” Sykes told the Orlando Sentinel. “We’re brothers. We’re going to go through this together.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (11-11, 2-7 AAC): The Bulls have had some positive signs during their brutal run, including a pair of near-misses against conference-leading Cincinnati. After falling by seven at home Jan. 18, South Florida led the host Bearcats by a point with six minutes to play Sunday before suffering an all-too-familiar result as Cincinnati secured its 14th straight win. “I know we (can) beat this team,” center Chris Perry told reporters. “I know that definitely.”

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (9-10, 1-7 AAC): While the Knights have floundered in conference play, Sykes has played better against AAC foes, averaging 16.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Central Florida hasn’t won since a two-point decision over Temple Jan. 4 and has fallen by an average of 15 points during its six-game slide. Calvin Newell’s 11.7 scoring average ranks second behind Sykes, while Tristan Spurlock contributes 11.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

TIP-INS

1. Central Florida is 5-20 all-time against South Florida but has won three of the last five meetings.

2. The Bulls average 66 points, fewest in the AAC.

3. The Knights shoot 60.4 percent from the foul line, ranking last in the conference and ahead of only Central Arkansas (58.5 percent), Morgan State (58.9) and Old Dominion (60) nationally.

PREDICTION: Central Florida 71, South Florida 69