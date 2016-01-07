Central Florida 75, South Florida 64

Sophomore guard Adonys Henriquez scored a season-high 20 points and grabbed six rebounds, helping Central Florida hold off South Florida 75-64 on Wednesday night at CFE Arena in Orlando, Fla.

Sophomore forward A.J. Davis had 16 points, five rebounds and five assists for UCF (8-5, 2-0 American Athletic Conference). Junior guard Matt Williams scored 13 points and junior center Justin McBride added 10 points and five rebounds.

Senior center Jaleel Cousins posted his sixth double-double of the season for USF (3-13, 0-3), finishing with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Freshman guard Jahmal McMurray and junior forward Chris Perry scored 10 points apiece.

The score was tied before Williams and Henriquez combined for three consecutive 3-pointers during a 9-0 run that gave UCF a 14-5 lead.

The Knights went up 22-9 on a jumper by McBride and led 31-16 after a three-point play by freshman guard Chance McSpadden, but the Bulls ended the half with a 16-4 run to cut the deficit to three.

USF tied the score early in the second half, but two 3-pointers by Henriquez helped UCF re-establish a six-point lead. The Bulls got within four on several occasions but no closer.