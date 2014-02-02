Preview: South Florida at Cincinnati

It has been 22 years since Cincinnati reached the Final Four, but the 2013-14 Bearcats appear poised to make a deep run in March. Cincinnati, seeking its 14th straight victory, hosts South Florida on Sunday, three days after knocking off the defending NCAA champion and 15 days after winning on the Bulls’ homecourt. Bearcats guard Sean Kilpatrick (19.5 points per game) is among the contenders for American Athletic Conference Player of the Year while fellow seniors Justin Jackson and Titus Robles combine to average 18.5 points and 13.4 rebounds.

You can t understand the fortitude of Titus, Justin and S.K.,“ Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin told reporters. ”That s why we have the record we have. You know what they say: In a fight, everybody s tougher when they ve got tough guys around them. And I ve got three of the toughest guys in the country.  The Bearcats are coming off a quality road win against No. 7 Louisville while the Bulls defeated Southern Methodist to snap a four-game losing streak. We want to use these couple days wisely and really prepare for Cincinnati,  South Florida coach Stan Heath told reporters after the win. It could be a big, big game for us if we can find a way to get up there and pull it off. 

TV: Noon ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (11-10, 2-6 AAC): The Bulls are among the worst 3-point shooting teams in the nation as they shoot 26.2 percent as a group with only injured point guard Anthony Collins (38.9 percent) making more than a third of his attempts. Leading scorer Victor Rudd (14.7 points) has been particularly awful from behind the arc of late, knocking down just two of his 17 attempts over the last five games. If South Florida is going to have any shot to win this game, Heath needs more production out of Corey Allen Jr., who scored 18 points against SMU to bounce back from four straight poor outings, including a scoreless effort in the first matchup with the Bearcats.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (20-2, 9-0): Kilpatrick, a 6-4 guard, has scored in double figures in 21 of the Bearcats’ 22 games and has made multiple 3-pointers in each of the last five contests. Rubles is a stark contrast to Kilpatrick, not attempting a 3-pointer all season but rather doing his damage in the paint to the tune of 7.4 points and 6.4 boards. Jackson, who has battled through an ankle injury this week, hopes to duplicate his all-around effort against Louisville - 11 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.

TIP-INS

1. Prior to its win over SMU, South Florida had faced three consecutive ranked opponents (Cincinnati, Louisville and Memphis) and did not reach 60 points against any of them.

2. Jackson has 73 blocks on the season while his teammates have combined for 61.

3. Cincinnati allowed 76 points to Temple and 66 to Louisville in its last two games after not allowing more than 62 during the first 11 games of its winning streak.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 77, South Florida 58