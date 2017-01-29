Preview: South Florida at Cincinnati

No. 19 Cincinnati will attempt to run its winning streak to 12 games while remaining unbeaten in American Athletic Conference play when its hosts last-place South Florida on Sunday. The Bearcats rallied for an emotional 86-78 win on Thursday over No. 23 Xavier to end a three-game losing streak against their city rival while the Bulls are coming off an 81-60 loss to Connecticut and have dropped eight games in a row.

The Bearcats overcame an eight-point halftime deficit and a spectacular 40-point performance by Xavier's Trevon Bluiett to beat the Musketeers. After allowing Xavier to shoot 56.3 percent from the floor in the opening half, the Bearcats turned up the defensive pressure, holding the Musketeers to 26.7 percent shooting while outscoring them 50-34 in the final 20 minutes. "We didn't really make any adjustments at halftime except to play a whole lot harder on defense," Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin told reporters after the victory. "We don't see many guys make the shots that Bluiett was making on us every night. You're not always going to be able to overcome a team making 15 threes but you've got to give my players a lot of credit. They did what they had to do to win the game in a lot of different ways." The Bulls, who are winless since Murry Bartow replace Orlando Antigua as coach earlier this month, led 43-41 early in the second half against UConn before the Huskies went on a 26-11 run to pull away as USF lost by double digits for the seventh time in eight conference games.

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (6-13, 0-8 AAC): Freshman guard Mike Bibby (6.3 points), who is getting more playing time since the departure from the program of former leading scorer Jahmal McMurray in late December, hit a career-high four 3-point shots against UConn to offer some positive hope for the future. Junior Geno Thorpe (13.4 points a game, 4.3 assists) and Troy Holston (11.7 points) are the only Bulls averaging in double figures but they are both shooting below 40 percent from the field while the team is hitting only 38.2 percent in conference play. USF is also struggling from the foul line, hitting only 64 percent to rank No. 314 in Division 1, and are having major issues with ball security, averaging 16.1 turnovers to rank 339th.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (18-2, 7-0): The Bearcats are shooting an efficient 48.1 percent from the field and have four players, led by sophomore forward Jacob Evans (14.5 points), averaging in double figures. Senior point guard Troy Caupain (11.0 points, team-leading 4.6 assists) is one of four players with 41 or more assists and is a big reason the Bearcats give the ball away only 10.9 times a game to rank No. 15 in Division 1 for fewest turnovers. Forwards Kyle Washington (13.3 points, 7.1 rebounds) and Gary Clark (10.0, 7.1) are both shooting better than 50 percent while defensively they have combined to block 58 shots for a team that ranks No. 2 nationally in field-goal percentage defense (36.9 percent) and ninth in blocked shots (6.1).

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati is currently riding a 20-game home winning streak.

2. The Bearcats, like USF, have struggled with their foul shooting (64.7 percent, No. 303 in Division 1) and survived Xavier despite hitting only 18-of-37 from the line.

3. USF is losing by an average of 14.1 points in league play.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 83, South Florida 64