Cincinnati 88, South Florida 57
#US College Basketball
February 5, 2016 / 3:28 AM / 2 years ago

Cincinnati 88, South Florida 57

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Cincinnati 88, South Florida 57

Cincinnati forward Gary Clark and guard Troy Caupain paced a balanced offense, and the host Bearcats pestered South Florida into 21 turnovers in an 88-57 rout Thursday at Fifth Third Arena.

Caupain finished with 18 points and Clark added 16 for Cincinnati (17-6, 7-3 American Athletic Conference), which has won four in a row.

Freshman point guard Jahmal McMurray led the Bulls with 17 points, and center Jaleel Cousins and forward Bo Zeigler each finished with 10 points for USF (5-19, 2-9 AAC).

The Bearcats made a late push in the first half and went to the locker room up 36-29. McMurray hit a pair of free throws to tie the score at 29 with 1:23 play. Caupain drilled a 3-pointer, and guard Farad Cobb and forward Gary Clark each had layups in the final minute to help Cincinnati build a cushion. Caupain had nine of his points in the first half, and the Bearcats’ defense forced 12 turnovers.

Cincinnati pulled away early in the second half. Center Coreontae DeBerry had back-to-back dunks, as the lead grew to 21 with 14:35 to play. South Florida never seriously threatened the rest of the way.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
