Preview: South Florida at Connecticut

Buoyed by the return of star forward DeAndre Daniels, Connecticut can move closer to its fourth consecutive 20-win season when it hosts South Florida on Wednesday in an American Athletic Conference matchup. The Huskies have eight games remaining in the regular season, including three contests against ranked opponents and a rematch at South Florida in two weeks. Daniels was back in the lineup after missing two games but Connecticut may be without swingman Omar Calhoun with a mild concussion.

The Bulls’ hopes for a top-six finish in the ACC - which ensures a first-round bye in the conference tournament - took a major hit with Saturday’s 79-69 home loss to Rutgers. It was the eighth defeat in 11 games for the Bulls, dropping them into eighth place in the league and derailing the good vibes built from wins over Southern Methodist and Central Florida sandwiched around a narrow loss to AAC leader Cincinnati. “We can’t get this one back, but we have to find a way to make it up,” coach Stan Heath told reporters after Saturday’s loss.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, ESPN3

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (12-12, 3-8 AAC): A highlight-reel dunk from Victor Rudd aside, the Bulls laid an egg against a Rutgers squad that had lost its previous seven league road games by falling into an early 13-point hole. “We had to play catch-up the whole game,” said senior guard Martino Brock, who continues to flourish coming off the bench with three 17-point performances in the past five games. South Florida is not built to come from behind, ranking dead last nationally in 3-point field goal percentage (25.4).

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (18-5, 6-4): Daniels had missed two games with ankle and back injuries and said fatigue was a factor in Sunday’s 20-point win at Central Florida even though he was among five players in double figures with 16 points and tied for the team high with seven rebounds in only 25 minutes. “I was a little rusty,” Daniels said. “I’d give myself a ‘D,’ but the only thing that matters is we came away with a ‘W.’ ” Forward Lasan Kromah, who has taken over Calhoun’s starting slot, scored a season-high 17 points to follow up his 13-point effort at Cincinnati.

TIP-INS

1. Huskies G Shabazz Napier, who leads the team in points (17.7), rebounds (5.9) and assists (5.6), is averaging 22.5 points in his last six games.

2. The Bulls have connected on 14-of-65 attempts from long range in the past seven games.

3. The teams split a pair of meetings last season, with Connecticut prevailing in overtime at home and the Bulls winning by 14 in Tampa.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 71, South Florida 65