Delaware 67, South Florida 58

Despite a sizeable depth advantage, South Florida couldn’t impose its will on Delaware, falling 67-58 on the road as foul issues bothered the Bulls all game long.

Thanks to a season-ending injury to sophomore wing Chivarsky Corbett (knee) and without the services of junior wing Devonne Pinkard (foot), Delaware was limited to just seven available scholarship players, six of whom played.

Sophomore point guard Kory Holden led all scorers with 23 points for the Blue Hens but shot 5-of-17 from the floor, going 11-of-14 from the foul line. Redshirt senior forward Marvin King-Davis added 16 points and a career-high 18 rebounds for the Blue Hens.

South Florida was whistled for 27 fouls to just 12 against Delaware, which led to a large discrepancy in the foul shooting department. The Blue Hens were 29-of-37 (78.4 percent) to just 7-of-13 (53.8 percent) by USF, making up for the fact they were just 17-of-55 (30.9 percent) from the floor.

After trailing by 14 at half, USF cut the Delaware lead to four at 41-37 with 10:15 remaining, but that was the closest the Bulls would get. They just three points over the next 5:40 as the Blue Hens went on a 16-3 run, taking a 57-40 lead on a jumper by Holden with 4:49 remaining.

Sophomore guard Roddy Peters (14 points) was the only South Florida player in double figures. As a team, the Bulls shot 37.1 percent (23-of-62) from the floor.