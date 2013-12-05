South Florida 68, George Mason 66: Corey Allen Jr. scored 19 points and drained the game-winning shot in the waning seconds to lead the visiting Bulls over the Patriots.

Victor Rudd added 15 points and eight rebounds for South Florida (5-2), which trailed by as much as 17 in the second half and snapped a two-game losing streak. Chris Perry poured in 14 points to go with 11 boards for the Bulls, who shot a mere 1-of-9 from 3-point range.

Sherrod Wright’s game-high 22 points paced the offense for George Mason (5-3), which has lost three of its last four. Bryon Allen totaled 14, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc for the Patriots, who lost for the first time on home court this season.

The teams traded early leads, with neither side getting ahead by more than four well into the first half. George Mason used a 10-4 run to open up a 34-22 advantage before South Florida scored the period’s final seven points as the Patriots took a five-point edge into halftime.

The Patriots enjoyed a 19-7 spurt, led by 12 points from Wright, to establish a 53-36 lead in the second half before five straight points from Perry sparked 18 unanswered from the Bulls, who jumped ahead 54-53 with 6:25 to play. Each side had an Allen figure into a key play down the stretch, as a 3-pointer from George Mason’s Bryon knotted the game at 66-66 with 21 seconds remaining before South Florida’s Corey drained a fadeaway from 10 feet out as time expired to secure the win for the Bulls.

GAME NOTEBOOK: South Florida defeated the Patriots for the second time in as many seasons. ... Rudd and Perry combined for 11 first-half points for South Florida on 4-of-6 shooting, as the rest of the team connected on just 2-of-12 by halftime. ... Bulls PG Anthony Collins was 0-for-7 from the field, finishing with seven points, all on free throws, and five assists.