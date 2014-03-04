Preview: South Florida at Houston

Houston hopes its final home gameof the season is a nice way to send out five seniors, and thecontinuation of the team’s recent hot streak. The Cougars will go fortheir fourth straight win when they host South Florida on Tuesday,with a postseason berth still a potential end to this up-and-downcampaign. They’ll need to beat a Bulls team that is desperate for avictory, having dropped six straight contests.

Houston was able to win the firstmeeting in early January, holding SouthFlorida to 37 percent shooting for the game in a 67-58 decision. The key to shutting downthe Bulls is stopping leading scorer Victor Rudd (15.7 points per game), the onlydouble-figure scorer on the team. For the Cougars, TaShawn Thomas hasbeen strong inside (16 points, 8.2 rebounds) while Danuel House (13.5 points)and Jherrod Stiggers (10.4 points, 64 3-pointers) provide the perimeterscoring.

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (12-17, 3-13American Athletic Conference): As his team struggles to get victories, coach StanHeath continues to try to teach his team how to win. A consistent,40-minute effort is one of those lessons, one that Heath can point toafter the Bulls blew a 15-point, second-half lead in losing toRutgers on Saturday. “Our guys laid their hearts out and played oneheck of a game,” Heath told reporters after the loss. “It was probably 36minutes of the best basketball we’ve played. In a four-minutestretch, we let our guard down.”

ABOUT HOUSTON (15-14, 7-9): TheCougars have a solid inside presence with leading scorer Thomas, but there may be another presence right next to Thomas asDanrad Knowles is starting to exert himself. The 6-10 redshirtfreshman is starting to come into his own as shown by his 19-point,perfect shooting performance in a win over Temple on Saturday. Knowleshas started only eight games and is averaging 7.6 points, but is showing much more aggressiveness and comfort with the ball, givingthe Cougars’ hopes for a two-headed attack heading into next season.

TIP-INS

1. Only one team in the country - Lamar - has attempted fewer 3-pointers per game than South Florida(12 per game).

2. The Cougars will clinch theNo. 6 seed in the AAC tournament and anopening-round bye with one more victory or one more Rutgers loss.

3. Thomas is one of only twoplayers to rank among the AAC’s top seven in scoring andrebounding, joining Central Florida’s Isaiah Sykes.

PREDICTION: Houston 72, SouthFlorida 64