Houston 78, South Florida 69:Danuel House had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists as thehost Cougars held off a second-half charge to beat the Bulls.

L.J. Rose had 16 points and fiveassists for Houston (16-14, 8-9 American Athletic Conference), which shot 55.1 percent fromthe field, including 12-of-23 from 3-point range. Jherrod Stiggersadded 15 points off the bench, helping make up for an off night byleading scorer TaShawn Thomas, who finished with eight points,half his season average.

Victor Rudd scored 25 points tolead the way for South Florida (12-18, 3-14), which dropped itsseventh straight game. Martino Brock contributed 19 points off thebench for the Bulls, outscoring by three the total of the other fourSouth Florida starters.

The Cougars seemed in control formuch of the first half, taking a nine-point advantage with just overfive minutes to play on Thomas’ dunk. But the Bulls responded with a12-2 run to take a one-point lead before Stiggers’ 3-pointer with twoseconds left gave the Cougars a two-point halftime advantage.

Houston scored the first sevenpoints of the second half to re-establish its comfortable advantage,pushing the lead to as many as 15 with more than 13 minutes to go. TheBulls scored the next 12 points to make it interesting again, andtied the game with 5:33 to go, but the Cougars’ 15-3 run over thenext 4:53 ended all hopes of a come-from-behind win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: South Florida made1-of-9 from 3-point range and 12-of-24 from the free-throw line. …The Cougars won the rebound battle 35-28. … The win clinched theNo. 6 seed in the upcoming AAC tournamentfor the Cougars, giving them an opening-round bye.