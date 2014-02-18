Preview: South Florida at Louisville

Louisville coach Rick Pitino may not like his new look, but it is hard to argue that his team has been anything less than razor-sharp of late heading into Tuesday’s home game against South Florida. The fifth-ranked Cardinals have agreed to grow beards for as long as they continue to win, which they did in a pair of blowout victories last week. “I’ve never had a beard … I didn’t know what color it would come in (but) I am very disappointed,” Pitino told reporters after Sunday’s rout of Rutgers.

The defending national champions have won four in a row overall by an average margin of 26 points and remain 1½ games back of AAC-leading Cincinnati, which will host Louisville on Saturday. The Bulls appear unlikely to put up much of a fight, however, as they have lost three straight following Saturday’s 75-74 home setback against Central Florida in which they surrendered the go-ahead basket with less than two seconds left. “It was a heartbreaker game, morale-wise; those guys are going to hurt and they should. I am, too,” coach Stan Heath told reporters following the loss.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (12-14, 3-10 AAC): The Bulls are ranked last in Division I in 3-point percentage (25.6) and in the bottom 10 in makes (83) and attempts (324), although their 6-of-17 effort Saturday represented their best mark in league play. Martino Brock erupted for a career-high 21 points against the Knights and has scored at least 17 in three of his last four, shooting 61.5 percent from the field over that span. Brock, who is converting 51.6 percent of his field goals, is the only guard in the AAC shooting better than 50 percent from the field.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (21-4, 10-2): Freshman guard Terry Rozier leads the conference and is tied for 17th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.5), committing one turnover or less in nine consecutive games. “I can’t explain it because it is a remarkable thing. I have not seen it too many times,” Pitino told reporters in reference to Rozier’s ability to handle the ball after Saturday’s 102-54 victory over Rutgers. Rozier (16 points and four 3-pointers) and Luke Hancock (25 and six) each set career highs in points and 3-pointers Saturday, sparking Louisville’s season-best 16-of-30 effort beyond the arc.

1. Louisville is 28-4 all-time against South Florida, including 14-1 under Pitino.

2. South Florida committed 23 turnovers and surrendered 35 points off those miscues in the teams’ first meeting Jan. 22, both of which were season-worst marks for the Bulls.

3. Cardinals G Russ Smith (1,678 career points) needs eight points to overtake Billy Thompson for 11th place and tie Wes Unseld for 10th on the school’s all-time scoring list.

PREDICTION: Louisville 82, South Florida 55