Preview: South Florida at Memphis

No. 22 Memphis looks for a third straight win in a visit to Tampa on Sunday to take on South Florida in AAC play. The Tigers used a date with Division II Le Moyne-Owen last weekend to snap a two-game home losing streak and followed up by crushing Houston on Thursday. Getting back on track has Memphis feeling good, according to coach Josh Pastner, who said, “When you lose at home, or any loss, it kills you inside. A win, on the other hand... There is no better feeling than the thrill of victory.”

The Bulls started 9-4 but hit a rut at the start of conference play, losing four of their first five AAC games. Following its first conference win at Temple Jan. 9, South Florida has taken it on the chin in three straight, losing by an average of 21 points, including an 86-47 drubbing to No. 9 Louisville last time out. “You can’t play the jerseys,” coach Stan Heath said after the latest shellacking. “You have to play the guys inside the jerseys and we were just kind of mesmerized.”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (10-9, 1-5 AAC): Senior forward Victor Rudd said the team is eager to redeem itself at Memphis. South Florida’s 47 points last Wednesday were its fewest in any game this season and the Bulls need to clean things up after committing a season-high 23 turnovers. Rudd is South Florida’s leading scorer, averaging 14.8 points, and Corey Allen Jr. adds 10.7 per game.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (14-4, 4-2): The Tigers were led by their top two scorers in the win over Houston, as Shaq Goodwin and Joe Jackson combined for 38 points. Jackson’s 14.1 points per game paces the Memphis offense, and Goodwin contributes 13.2 while leading the conference and ranking 16th in the nation in field goal percentage (62.9). With a scoring average of 80.8 points per game, the Tigers trail only Louisville (83.2) among AAC teams and rank 25th nationally.

TIP-INS

1. Memphis leads the all-time series against South Florida 19-3 and has rolled off six consecutive wins, including this season’s 88-73 decision in Tampa on New Year’s Eve.

2. After No. 16 Cincinnati, No. 9 Louisville and now No. 22 Memphis, the Bulls are wrapping up their first stretch of three consecutive ranked opponents since an 0-3 run against Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and Georgetown in February 2011.

3. The Tigers’ 169 wins at FedEx Forum since 2004-05 are the most home wins in the country in that span.

PREDICTION: Memphis 75, South Florida 69