(Updated: ADDS Memphis foul-shooting numbers in final item of notebook.)

No. 22 Memphis 80, South Florida 58: Chris Crawford scored 15 points on five 3-pointers as the host Tigers rolled over the Bulls in American Athletic Conference play.

Joe Jackson added 14 points and dished out seven assists for Memphis (15-4, 5-2), which won its third straight game. Shaq Goodwin collected 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds and Nick King contributed 10 points for the Tigers, who shot 10-of-22 from 3-point range.

Memphis native Martino Brock had a game-high 17 points and six rebounds for South Florida (10-10, 1-6), which has lost four straight. Corey Allen Jr. chipped in with nine points for the Bulls, who shot 33.9 percent from the field.

South Florida kept things close through most of the first half, trailing 24-22 with just under four minutes left until intermission. Memphis would close the opening 20 on a 10-0 run, sparked by five points from Jackson to take a 34-22 advantage into the break.

The Tigers began to impose their will from long range, sinking seven 3-pointers in the opening half of the second stanza. The Bulls managed to cut the deficit down to the final margin of 22 after trailing by as many as 30 but never further as Memphis kept its distance down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Memphis has beaten South Florida in seven consecutive meetings and leads the all-time series 20-3. ... After notching double-digit point totals in four of his last five games, Bulls F Chris Perry scored just three points on 1-of-8 shooting. ... The Tigers were 20-for-35 from the line and have had seven games this season in which they’ve missed 10 or more free-throw attempts.