Memphis 71, South Florida 56

Forward Dedric Lawson scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to record his seventh double-double of the season and lead Memphis to a 71-56 victory over South Florida Saturday at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn.

Memphis (12-5, 3-1 American Athletic Conference) won its second straight game while South Florida (3-16, 0-6) lost its eighth straight.

The game featured two of the nation’s best freshmen with South Florida guard Jahmal McMurray (13.8 points per game) squaring off against Lawson (14.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game).

McMurray struggled in the first half making three of nine field-goal attempts. Lawson was only slightly better connecting on three of 10 shots. For the game, McMurray finished with 13 points on five of 18 from the field.

But it was Memphis’ first-year star who shined the brightest. Lawson ignited a first-half surge that allowed the Tigers to open up a double-digit lead.

With the Tigers leading 20-14, Lawson took over and scored the final 10 points of the half as the Bulls went nearly four minutes without scoring.

McMurray’s jumper sliced the lead to 30-22 heading into halftime.

The teams traded baskets early in the second half, and the Bulls were able to cut the lead to three on guard Angel Nunez’s layup at the 15:52 mark. But that’s as close as South Florida would get.

Guard Ricky Tarrant Jr. nailed a 3-point shot and Lawson followed with a jumper to extend Memphis’ lead to 42-31.

Nunez led South Florida with 16 points.

Neither team shot very well. South Florida connected on 19 of 59 (32.2 percent) while Memphis made 26 of 72 (36.1 percent).

The Bulls did commit 16 turnovers compared to three by the Tigers.