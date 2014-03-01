Preview: South Florida at Rutgers

South Florida travels to Rutgers for an American Athletic Conference showdown featuring teams looking to shake significant losing streaks with three regular-season games remaining. The Bulls have dropped five straight games, six of their last seven and are a lowly 3-11 in 2014. There was a moral victory for South Florida last time out, as the Bulls fell to Connecticut 61-56 after a 43-point drubbing two weeks prior.

The Scarlet Knights coughed up a 15-point second-half lead Wednesday, losing at Central Florida 67-65. “When you’re up 15, you should win,” coach Eddie Jordan told reporters. “But you’ve got to play 40 minutes and we played about 36.” It was Rutgers’ fourth straight loss.

TV: 12 p.m. ET, ESPNNews

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (12-16, 3-12 AAC): Coach Stan Heath did his best to lift the spirits of his beaten bunch after Wednesday’s loss to the Huskies. “It’s hard to lose a game that you’re winning at half and you’re playing really well,” Heath told the school’s web site. “We did a lot of good things out there.” Victor Rudd, who averages 15.3 points to lead the Bulls, scored 14 against UConn and has totaled 11 or more in seven of his last eight games, averaging 17.5 points in that span.

ABOUT RUTGERS (10-18, 4-11 AAC): The Scarlet Knights are looking to beat the Bulls for the second time this season after a 79-69 win in Tampa on Feb. 8. Kadeem Jack notched a career-high 31 points in that game on 9-of-14 shooting from the field and 13-of-13 at the free throw line. Myles Mack leads Rutgers, averaging 15.5 points and 4.3 assists, while Jack adds 14.4 points and a team-leading seven rebounds per game.

TIP-INS

1. The Scarlet Knights are 8-5 all-time against South Florida and have taken three of the last four meetings.

2. The Bulls are the lowest-scoring team in the AAC, averaging 65.5 points, including 61.4 points in conference play.

3. Rutgers allows 76.9 points per game, ahead of only Temple (77.2) in the AAC.

PREDICTION: South Florida 68, Rutgers 66