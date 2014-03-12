Preview: South Florida vs. Rutgers

Seventh-seeded Rutgers rides a little momentum into its American Athletic Conference tournament opener against 10th-seeded South Florida on Wednesday at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. The Scarlet Knights’ only two victories in their last nine games were against the Bulls, but Rutgers did push a pair of ranked teams in the regular season’s final week. “We fought all season,” senior forward J.J. Moore told The Star-Ledger after a 70-66 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday. “We had some bad games - losing by 30, losing by 40 - and we’ve had some good games against some good teams. Losing by two to a good team. I feel like we’ve come a long way.”The Bulls look to snap an eight-game losing streak, which included three one-point losses. Leading scorer Victor Rudd averaged 21 points and 7.8 rebounds during the past six games, scoring 32.2 percent of his teams points during that stretch. Wednesday’s winner plays second-seeded Louisville, which is ranked fifth nationally, in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (12-19): Rudd, who leads the Bulls with 15.9 points and 6.8 rebounds, needs two points to pass Terrence Leather (1,195 points in 2000-05) for 10th place on the school’s career scoring list. Martino Brock adds 9.5 points on 50.4 percent shooting for the Bulls, who are 0-11 when shooting worse than 40 percent from the floor. Freshmen John Egbunu (7.4 points on 57.8 percent shooting and 6.2 rebounds) and Chris Perry (8.8 points) were both named to the AAC All-Rookie Team.

ABOUT RUTGERS (11-20): Myles Mack leads the Scarlet Knights, who needed to erase a 15-point second-half deficit on March 1 to finish the sweep of South Florida, with 15.1 points and 4.4 assists. Kadeem Jack, who adds 14.1 points and a team-high 6.9 rebounds, averaged 25.5 points in the two games against the Bulls. Moore adds 11.4 points for Rutgers, which outrebounded Connecticut (in a 69-63 loss) and Cincinnati last week.

TIP-INS

1. Rutgers hasn’t beaten an opponent three times in the same season since the 1988-89 season (St. Bonaventure).

2. South Florida is 5-3 in one-possession games, including four consecutive wins in December.

3. South Florida and Lamar are tied for the nation’s fewest made 3-pointers (97) but Lamar has fewer attempts (315) than the Bulls’ 372 (26.1 percent).

PREDICTION: Rutgers 71, South Florida 65