Preview: South Florida vs. Santa Clara

South Florida hopes to have the services of point guard Anthony Collins when it faces Santa Clara in the consolation game of the Las Vegas Classic on Monday. Collins, a crafty 6-1 junior, missed Sunday’s 71-66 loss to Mississippi State with a left knee injury and is doubtful to play in Monday’s contest. In his absence, the Bulls committed a season-high 18 turnovers against the Bulldogs as their four-game winning streak came to an end.

“It’s easy to say (that we missed Collins),” Bulls coach Stan Heath said. “The next guy just has to step up. Obviously, when one of your better ball-handlers is out of the game, the turnovers really get magnified. We still could’ve won this game for a lot of different reasons. We had breakdowns at the wrong times. We just didn’t get the job done.” After winning their previous three games, the Broncos lost to UNLV in Sunday’s semifinals 92-71 despite 22 points from Jared Brownridge.

TV: 8 p.m ET, N/A

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (8-3): Senior Victor Rudd, the Bulls’ leading scorer, has reached double figures in 10 of the team’s 11 games this season. Rudd registered 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds against Mississippi State, while Corey Allen Jr. scored 16 points and Chris Perry chipped in 14. The loss was the Bulls’ first this month after winning their first four games by a total of nine points.

ABOUT SANTA CLARA (6-6): The Broncos hope for a sharper defensive effort against the Bulls. In Sunday’s contest, Santa Clara allowed UNLV to shoot better than 60 percent from the field, highlighted by a 7-of-14 effort from 3-point range. The Broncos made seven 3s of their own against the Rebels, including three by Brownridge and two by backcourt mate Brandon Clark, who scored 14 points as a solid follow-up to his 30-point effort in Wednesday’s win over Sacred Heart.

TIP-INS

1. South Florida received nine bench points against Mississippi State.

2. The Bulls are one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the nation, connecting on 28.2 percent as a team.

3. The Broncos have some unselfish stars, as their top three scorers - Clark, Brownridge and Evan Roquemore - all have at least 30 assists on the season.

PREDICTION: South Florida 66, Santa Clara 64