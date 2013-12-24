Santa Clara 66, South Florida 65: Jared Brownridge scored five of his 10 points in the final minute, including two free throws with 10.3 seconds left, and the Broncos edged the Bulls in the consolation game of the Las Vegas Classic.

Brandon Clark scored 12 points and Jalen Richard added 10 for Santa Clara (7-6), which escaped with the win after Victor Rudd’s 3-point attempt missed the mark at the buzzer. The Broncos won for the fourth time in their last five games despite shooting 38.2 percent from the field.

Rudd scored 19 points to lead South Florida (8-4), which missed 15 of its 24 attempts from the foul line. Chris Perry had 13 points and John Egbunu recorded his first career double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

South Florida fell behind by eight before using an 18-10 run to pull ahead 46-45 with just under 12 minutes remaining. The Broncos chipped away at the lead and went ahead 64-63 on Brownridge’s 3-pointer with 55 seconds remaining.

After Shemiye McLendon scored to put the Bulls ahead on their next possession, Brownridge made his final free throws for the decisive points. Jerry Brown, who finished with 11 rebounds, provided solid defense on Rudd in the final 10 seconds and forced him to take an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: South Florida PG Anthony Collins, averaging 5.9 assists, missed his second straight game with a left knee injury. … The game was played before a sparse crowd at the Orleans Arena. … South Florida’s last six games have been decided by a combined 15 points.