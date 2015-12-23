Seton Hall 66, South Florida 49

In their final tune-up game before Big East play begins, the Seton Hall Pirates proved to have limited kinks in the armor as they rolled over the South Florida Bulls by a final score of 66-49 on Tuesday. With the win, Seton Hall improves to 10-2 and USF drops to 3-10.

This marks the second consecutive season in which Seton Hall will enter Big East play with a 10-2 record. They finished last season at the 16-15 mark.

The Pirates were led by sophomore forward Angel Delgado, who finished with his almost common double-double. The 6-foot-9 Dominican Republic product finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman forward Veer Singh added 12 points.

South Florida was paced by forward Angel Nunez, who finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, and guard Jamal McMurray, who finished with 10 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Seton Hall will open up the Big East portion of their schedule at Marquette on Dec. 30. South Florida will host Houston to open up their American Athletic Conference play.