Preview: South Florida at South Carolina

South Carolina looks to match its best start since 2003-04 when it hosts South Florida on Saturday afternoon. The Gamecocks are the only team in the SEC that has yet to lose a game this season.

South Carolina coach Frank Martin is off to the best start of his college head coaching career, but he isn’t make a big deal out of it. “Seven-and-0 is nice, you sleep a little better because you won your last game,” the Gamecocks’ fourth-year coach told The State (Columbia, S.C.) newspaper. “I didn’t speak to them about it when we were 1-7 in league play two years in a row or whatever we were, I’m not going to speak about it when it’s the other way.” The Bulls, meanwhile, are coming off a loss at Delaware despite blocking 11 shots and holding the Blue Hens to 30.9 percent shooting. ”We got 11 blocks, but you negate all that defensive effort by not boxing out, letting them get 16 offensive rebounds and putting them on the line (37 foul shots), USF coach Orlando Antigua told reporters after the game.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (2-6): Slow starts have been a big problem for the Bulls, who have averaged just 22 points in the opening half of the last three games and 40.7 points in the second half while going 1-2. Delaware outrebounded the Bulls 48-34, which isn’t a good sign considering that the Gamecocks have been dominating their foes on the glass. Freshman guard Jahmal McMurray (12.4 points) and sophomore guard Roddy Peters (11.1) are the only Bulls averaging in double figures.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (7-0): The Gamecocks’ Lithuanian frontcourt duo of 6-7 Mindaugas Kacinas, the team’s leading scorer at 15.3 points, and 6-11 Laimonas Chatkevicius (14.9) rank fourth and fifth in the SEC in field-goal percentage at 59.7 and 57.7 percent, respectively. While that pair controls the inside, starting senior Michael Carrera and reserve junior Duane Notice have combined to hit 23-of-44 3-point shots. Junior point guard Sindarius Thornwell is off to a slow shooting start (30.4 percent) but he’s averaging 4.1 assists and two steals a game.

TIP-INS

1. Martin and Antigua are the only two Hispanic-American head coaches in Division I basketball and this is the first matchup between Hispanic-American coaches in D-I history.

2. South Carolina’s men’s and women’s team are both undefeated (14-0) heading into the weekend.

3. The Gamecocks are a plus-12.4 in rebounding (43.1-30.7).

PREDICTION: South Carolina 81, South Florida 63.