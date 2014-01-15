Preview: South Florida at Southern Methodist

Southern Methodist looks to bounce back from a 71-63 loss to No. 14 Louisville when it hosts South Florida on Wednesday. The Mustangs reeled off five consecutive wins to end their non-conference slate, but they have lost two of their first three games in American Athletic Conference play. The schedule provides some relief, however, as Southern Methodist will face six unranked teams in a row after playing three straight opponents in the top 25 to begin the new calendar year.

South Florida snapped a two-game losing streak with a gusty 82-75 triumph over Temple to record its first conference victory. Thursday’s win also gave the Bulls their first 4-0 start on the road in program history and coach Stan Heath hopes the streak continues against the Mustangs. “We’ve been playing pretty good on the road,” he said. “Hopefully we can have the toughness and resolve to go to SMU and find a way to get that one, too.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (10-6, 1-2 AAC): Victor Rudd leads the team in scoring (16.2) and poured in 23 points as the Bulls erased a double-digit deficit in the second half against Temple. South Florida has had its fair share of problems scoring points but finished with 80 versus the Owls for the first time in 14 games. The Bulls are ranked 349th nationally in 3-point field goal percentage (26.3) and are just 14-of-64 from beyond the arc in their last five games.

ABOUT SOUTHERN METHODIST: (11-4, 1-2): Markus Kennedy scored a team-high 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds in his first start of the campaign versus Louisville. The Mustangs are 2-2 all-time against South Florida, but they have lost the last two games in the series. Nic Moore tops the team in scoring (13.3) and assists (4.6) and has been named to the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll four times this season.

TIP-INS

1. Southern Methodist is 7-0 at home this season.

2. The Mustangs have held 12 of their 15 opponents under 40 percent shooting.

3. Rudd has scored in double figures in 14 games this season.

PREDICTION: Southern Methodist 75, South Florida 67