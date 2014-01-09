Preview: South Florida at Temple

Two teams in search of conference victory number one get together when Temple hosts South Florida on Thursday night. The Owls are trying to avoid their first 0-3 conference start since 2006-07, coach Fran Dunphy’s first year at the helm. Even after a subpar start and most recently, a dramatic 78-76 loss to Central Florida, Dunphy isn’t discouraged, telling the Philadelphia Inquirer “the encouraging thing is we’re right where we need to be at the end.”

South Florida has struggled to score of late, losing four of five after an 8-2 start and breaking the 70-point threshold just once over that five-game span. The Bulls have struggled fundamentally, turning the ball over 13.1 times per game entering the week and shooting just 65.1 percent from the free-throw line (289th nationally). Coach Stan Heath summed up the situation after the Bulls’ most recent loss to Houston, telling the Tampa Bay Times, “This isn’t the position we wanted our basketball team to be in.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (9-6, 0-2 American Athletic Conference): Over their last five games the Bulls have missed starting point guard Anthony Collins, who has been out with a left knee injury and will not make the trip to Philadelphia. At the point will be Corey Allen Jr., the team’s second-leading scorer (11.9) and the top assist man (3.5). One area the Bulls will need to improve is 3-point shooting, where they are converting just 26 percent of their opportunities.

ABOUT TEMPLE (5-7, 0-2 AAC): The Owls are still trying to cope with the loss of sixth man Daniel Dingle, who is likely out for the season after tearing his meniscus. Dingle averaged over 20 minutes for the Owls, who are below .500 despite ranking 57th nationally in points per game at 78.4. Will Cummings has been the driving force for Dunphy’s squad, scoring 17.8 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. These teams have met once, when the Bulls won 58-44 in the second round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament.

2. With a win the Bulls will be 4-0 on the road for the first time in program history.

3. Temple’s 78.4 points-per-game average would rank second in program history.

PREDICTION: Temple 75, South Florida 67