South Florida 82, Temple 75: Victor Rudd racked up 23 points and 10 rebounds as the Bulls picked up their first win in American Athletic Conference play over the host Owls.

Rudd notched his fourth double-double of the season and led four Bulls in double figures as coach Stan Heath’s squad recorded its first-ever win in the AAC. Corey Allen Jr. tallied 14 points and six assists while John Egbunu narrowly missed a double-double with 11 rebounds and nine points for the Bulls (10-6, 1-2).

Anthony Lee scored a career-high 22 points and hauled in 10 rebounds for the Owls (5-8, 0-3), who have lost their first three conference games for the first time since Fran Dunphy’s first season in 2006-07. Quenton DeCosey added 20 and Dalton Pepper had 17 for a Temple team that lost despite going 10-for-21 beyond the arc.

Temple opened up the biggest lead of the first half at 22-12 on a pair of Pepper free throws, but the Bulls rallied to grab a 31-27 advantage on a 3-pointer by Rudd before settling for a 34-all tie at the break. The biggest play of the half came when Temple star Will Cummings left the game after running into a hard screen from Egbunu and did not return because of concussion-like symptoms.

The Owls claimed a 10-point advantage at 66-56, but the Bulls ripped off a 16-3 run over the next three-plus minutes that saw them take a 72-69 lead on a Musa Abdul-Aleem 3-pointer with six minutes remaining. The Owls got as close as one point twice, but couldn’t catch up as South Florida finished the contest on a 26-9 run.

GAME NOTEBOOK: South Florida is 4-0 on the road for the first time in program history. … Bulls F Chris Perry scored 10 points and picked up a technical foul for slamming the ball in frustration. … South Florida won the battle on the boards 40-30.