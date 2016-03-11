Temple 79, South Florida 62

Jaylen Bond scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds, leading top-seed Temple to a 79-62 rout of South Florida on Friday in the American Championship tournament in Orlando, Fla.

Temple (21-10) will face the Connecticut-Cincinnati winner in a semifinal at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Owls led 35-27 and pulled away in the second half. A layup by Bond capped an 8-0 run and put Temple up 44-29 with 16:25 to play. The lead ballooned to 20 on a 3-pointer from Devin Coleman, and South Florida never seriously challenged down the stretch.

Bond led five Owls in double figures. Quenton DeCosey added 14 points, and Obi Enechionyia finished with 13 points. Mark Williams came off the bench to hit all three of his 3-point attempts and added 11 points for the Owls, who have won four in a row. Coleman finished with 10 points.

Freshman guard Jahmal McMurray scored 16 points, and junior forward Chris Perry came off the bench to add 19 points for the Bulls, who finished the season at 8-25.

South Florida turned it over 15 times. Temple hit 10 3-pointers and collected 10 steals.