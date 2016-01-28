FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Florida 73, Tulane 60
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
January 28, 2016 / 3:13 AM / 2 years ago

South Florida 73, Tulane 60

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Freshman guard Jahmal McMurray scored 22 points to lead visiting South Florida to a 73-60 victory over Tulane on Wednesday night at Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, La.

Senior center Jaleel Cousins had 17 points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots for South Florida (5-17, 2-7 American Athletic Conference). Senior forward Angel Nunez had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Sophomore forward Dylan Osetkowski had 16 points and five rebounds for Tulane (8-14, 1-8). Senior guard Malik Morgan had 15 points.

Tulane led 14-10 following a layup on Osetkowski, but South Florida responded with a 10-0 run to take a 20-14 lead on a dunk by Cousins. The Green Wave rallied to tie the game, but the Bulls ended the half with a 12-4 run to take a 36-28 lead into the break.

The Bulls went up by 11 on a jumper by McMurray early in the second half. The Green Wave cut the deficit to five midway through the half, but the Bulls staged a 12-0 run to pull away.

South Florida shot 48.1 percent from the field while holding Tulane to 31.5-percent shooting. The Bulls also amassed a 44-34 advantage in rebounding.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.