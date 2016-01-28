South Florida 73, Tulane 60

Freshman guard Jahmal McMurray scored 22 points to lead visiting South Florida to a 73-60 victory over Tulane on Wednesday night at Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, La.

Senior center Jaleel Cousins had 17 points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots for South Florida (5-17, 2-7 American Athletic Conference). Senior forward Angel Nunez had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Sophomore forward Dylan Osetkowski had 16 points and five rebounds for Tulane (8-14, 1-8). Senior guard Malik Morgan had 15 points.

Tulane led 14-10 following a layup on Osetkowski, but South Florida responded with a 10-0 run to take a 20-14 lead on a dunk by Cousins. The Green Wave rallied to tie the game, but the Bulls ended the half with a 12-4 run to take a 36-28 lead into the break.

The Bulls went up by 11 on a jumper by McMurray early in the second half. The Green Wave cut the deficit to five midway through the half, but the Bulls staged a 12-0 run to pull away.

South Florida shot 48.1 percent from the field while holding Tulane to 31.5-percent shooting. The Bulls also amassed a 44-34 advantage in rebounding.