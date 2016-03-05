Tulsa 84, South Florida 74

Brandon Swannegan finished with 21 points and seven rebounds to help Tulsa overcome an early deficit in an 84-74 win over South Florida on Saturday at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Swannegan was one of four double-digit scorers for the Golden Hurricane (20-10, 12-6 American Athletic Conference), which bounced back from a 92-82 loss at Memphis on Feb. 28.

James Woodward was 5 of 10 from 3-point range and had 18 points, Shaquille Harrison added 15 points and eight assists and Pat Birt scored 12 for Tulsa, which has won eight straight at home.

Jahmal McMurray scored 20 points and made five 3-pointers for South Florida (7-24, 4-14). The Bulls’ leading scorer has made at least one trey in 26 straight games and moved into second place on the school season scoring list for freshmen, passing B.B. Walton.

South Florida had three blocks in the game, setting a school season record with 168.

The Bulls led by as many as nine points in the first before Tulsa pulled within 36-33 at halftime. The Golden Hurricane went on a 9-0 run early in the second half to claim their first lead since the 10:39 mark in the first half.

McMurray’s 3-pointer with 35 seconds left made it a five-point game, but Tulsa sealed the outcome with four free throws.