Preview: Stanford at Arizona

Arizona can clinch the Pac-12 regular-season title outright with a victory Sunday against visiting Stanford, but it won’t come easy as the No. 3 Wildcats learned when they squeezed out a three-point win against the Cardinal on Jan 29. Since improving to a school-record 21-0 with that win, Arizona has shown some blemishes, losing the following game to California and another two weeks later at Arizona State. But beating Arizona at home is another story, as the Wildcats have won 20 straight on their home floor, most recently a 28-point payback win against California.

Aaron Gordon struggled in the last meeting against Stanford, which was the start of a three-game shooting slump for the freshman forward, but he looks to be getting a second wind after converting 14-of-20 shots over the last two games while combining for just one turnover. Nick Johnson has been carrying the load as the leading scorer for the Wildcats (16.2) and can accomplish something he has yet to do in his three-year career, score at least 20 points in three consecutive games. He’ll likely be up against one of the top scorers in the Pac-12 in Chasson Randle (18.7), who was held to 12 points on 3-for-15 shooting in the first meeting against Arizona.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT STANFORD (18-9, 9-6): Dwight Powell should also be pumped for what could be his final game against the Wildcats, a team he has yet to beat in five tries. He had one of his 10 double-doubles against Arizona last season and finished with 13 points and six rebounds when these teams met in January. He has seven double-doubles thus far this season but just one in the last nine games, leaving him overdue for a big game.

ABOUT ARIZONA (26-2, 13-2): Kaleb Tarczewski continues to be a difference maker for the Wildcats, more so than ever after Brandon Ashley went down with a season-ending foot injury seven games ago. The 7-foot center scored a season-high 18 points in the game in which Ashley was hurt — a two-point loss to California to end the 21-game winning streak — and has scored no less than eight in the six games since. The Cardinal are big up front with the 6-10 Powell, 6-11 Stefan Nastic and 6-7 rebounding specialist Josh Huestis, so Tarczewski’s size will play a factor.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona has won eight straight in the series.

2. Stanford has used the same starting lineup of Powell, Randle, Nastic, Huestis and Anthony Brown for every game.

3. Arizona is the only team in the nation that ranks in the top 20 in both offensive (38.5) and defensive (73.9) rebounding percentage.

PREDICTION: Arizona 80, Stanford 71