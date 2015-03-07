Preview: Stanford at Arizona

Sixth-ranked Arizona has already won the Pac-12 regular-season title so Saturday’s regular-season finale against Stanford becomes one last chance for T.J. McConnell to stake a claim for conference player of the year honors. The senior point guard is one of the leading candidates and matched his career high with 11 assists in Thursday’s 99-60 dismantling of California. McConnell doesn’t score a lot (9.6 points per game) but averages 6.1 assists and has piled up 62 steals.

Arizona owns the nation’s longest homecourt winning streak at 37 games and it will rank as quite an upset if Stanford can leave the McKale Center victorious. The Cardinal are wilting down the stretch with six losses in their last nine games, including Thursday’s 67-62 loss at Arizona State. The defeat was a big blow to Stanford’s NCAA Tournament hopes and the Cardinal will surely need a strong performance in next week’s Pac-12 tournament – particularly if it loses by a large margin to the Wildcats – to land an at-large berth.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT STANFORD (18-11, 9-8 Pac-12): Freshman forward Michael Humphrey sprained his left ankle during the loss to Arizona State and is not expected to be available against Arizona. Humphrey has shown signs of progress recently, including a Feb. 26 contest in which he had 14 points and 15 rebounds against Oregon State. “You hate to see a young man with any team go down the way he did, hopefully it’s not a severe injury,” Cardinal coach Johnny Dawkins told reporters. “We’ve grown accustomed to him impacting the game on both ends of the court for us with his shot blocking, as well as his ability to score.”

ABOUT ARIZONA (27-3, 15-2): Wildcats coach Sean Miller made his plea for McConnell to win the award after his turnover-free performance against Cal. “T.J., what he has going for him, is he led us to the championship, an outright championship,” Miller told reporters. “And in the biggest moments of our season, he’s been at his best, and every coach in our conference knows this. He does it on defense just as much as he does it on offense.” Forward Brandon Ashley (11.5 average) starred against the Golden Bears by matching his career high of 21 points and forward Stanley Johnson leads the squad in both scoring (14.1) and rebounding (6.7).

TIP-INS

1. Arizona has won 10 straight meetings in the series.

2. Stanford G Chasson Randle is shooting just 29.4 percent from the field over the past eight games.

3. Wildcats F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (shoulder) departed Thursday’s game in the second half and his status is uncertain.

PREDICTION: Arizona 82, Stanford 66